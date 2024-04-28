The advent of summer has seen brands at their light-hearted best. Quirky scenarios and humorous dialogues are being used to deliver summer laughs and the brand message.

The cool Waah moment

Ice cream brand Vadilal’s summer campaign consists of three films that depict the significance of celebrations and the need for its presence. Each of the films shows a momentous occasion, which largely goes unnoticed, until Vadilal ice cream makes its entrance. Be it the birth of a child, a reunion with a long-lost son or a space achievement, people are going about their business, not reacting. They only whoop with joy when along with the news Vadilal ice cream is served, with the tagline “Har moment ko banaye Kamaal! WAAH Vadilal!” The TVCs are crafted by Moonshot Digital creative agency with the scripts written by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, Puneet Chadha and Deep Joshi.

First-timers

Moonshot has conceived online travel company MakeMyTrip’s entertaining new brand films featuring its brand ambassadors, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. These films showcase the simplicity and convenience of booking flights and hotels for international travel with MakeMyTrip for first-time international travellers. The films pick up unlikely scenarios — a wedding night for instance — to deliver the message. In the wedding night film, the conversation between bride and groom veers towards both sharing their apprehensions about their “first-time”. As the film unfolds, viewers find out that the ‘first-time’ in question is in fact their first time travelling internationally.

Take it lightly

Alia Bhatt is seen in yet another playful campaign in Cadbury Perk’s new ad, which encourages consumers to embrace life’s challenges with a light-hearted attitude. The film is set in a basketball court where a coach is scolding a player for missing a shot. He summons Alia, who is a substitute player and she thinks jubilantly that she is being asked to enter the play, only to find otherwise. She has been called for just a small errand. Returning dispiritedly to her seat, she bites into a Perk and feels her disappointment ease and optimism return.

Pay safe

Visa has come out with a series of bite-sized 30-second films featuring brand ambassador Vicky Kaushal to emphasise the safety features on its card. The film trails Kaushal and his friends as they navigate everyday scenarios — from a midnight snack run to grocery shopping, to buying a birthday present for their boss. By choosing Visa’s secure payment option in each situation, the films highlight the trust in using Visa in everyday situations. The films have been conceptualised by Leo Burnett and are being shown during the IPL matches.

Mission zero malaria

Imagine an installation of a few pesky mosquitoes gracing a busy roundabout of a city! Bareilly now has a Macchar (mosquito) chowk thanks to brand Mortein. On World Malaria Day (on 25 April), Mortein, in collaboration with NGO Prayatna, announced the launch of a school malaria curriculum and a unique mosquito sculpture public installation in Bareilly as part of its ‘Mission Zero Malaria’ programme. It has roped in artist Dr Bibhuti Adhikary to create a striking public installation dedicated to raising awareness about mosquito-borne diseases, particularly malaria. Why Bareilly? Because the district accounts for a high percentage of UP’s malaria cases, underscoring urgent need for targeted interventions.

The mosquito installation at the Machhar Chowk of Bareilly, akin to the iconic Polio Chowk in Moradabad aims to spark conversations and sensitise schools, communities, organisations and healthcare professionals, on the importance of malaria prevention and control. The artwork features an 18-foot-tall structure adorned with three pillars and three mosquitoes, and will have lights that will change colours based on the pattern of mosquito infestation in the city — Green for when there is no need to fear malaria/mosquito infestations; Orange when there is an outbreak of cases of malaria in the city; and Red when the cases are increasing, and people need to protect themselves.