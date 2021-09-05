Marketing

OTT is no longer niche

| Updated on September 05, 2021

The Indian OTT audience universe is now 353.2 million people. This translates into a penetration of 25.3 per cent, which means that one in four Indians watched online videos at least once in the last one month, according to Ormax Media which has just released a report on the streaming segment. The report also reveals that there are currently 96 million active paid OTT subscriptions in India. Sixty six per cent of these paid subscriptions belong to male audience. Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai are the top three cities when it comes to paid subscriptions

