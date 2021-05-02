Pausing activity

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
As India witnessed a surge in Covid-19 cases of tragic proportions, several brands decided to mute their promotions. Victorinox posted it would put its social media activities on hold for a while. ITC, too, dialled it down, sticking to Covid-related themes. Several brands lent their handles to amplify requests for oxygen and hospital beds. Their gestures drew appreciative nods.
Shaking it up
Of course, for every brand that displayed empathy at such a time, there were others that raised eyebrows with brash campaigns. Four-year-old beverage brand Storia Foods put out a series of parody ads starring comedian Sanket Bhosale. One of them featuring characters resembling Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi saw irate workers from the venerable old party ransacking the company’s office; Storia was forced to withdraw the ad. The shakes maker had wanted to shake things up, but it all went horribly wrong
Shell’s ‘ustaads’
Shell Lubricants wants to strike a blow for the mechanics who keep those auto engines running. Its ‘Ab Duniya Dekhegi’ campaign, conceptualised by Taproot Dentsu India, celebrates the work ethic of mechanics. Shell hopes to be “a trusted partner and success catalyst for mechanics”. Endorsed by celebrity biking enthusiast Rannvijay Singh, the campaign has three films based on the success stories of three mechanics who dreamt big. The company lauds the new-age Indian mechanics as Shell ‘Ustaads’. Arrey wah!
Will masks be the norm even after the pandemic ends?
An out-of-the-box tutor for green jobs
The International Energy Agency defines a device/system energy efficient if it delivers more services for the ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
In a year impacted by lockdowns, the company maintained occupancy over 90 per cent
On his 100th birth anniversary, a diehard fan and translator of Satyajit Ray’s stories recalls the man and his ...
My sister in Connecticut has two grands. For the purpose of this column, I shall call them D1 and D2. I’m not ...
Not just another brick in the wallOn this day in 1931, President Herbert Hoover dedicated the Empire State ...
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
GroupM ESP, the entertainment, e-sports and sports division of GroupM India, says in a sports sponsorship ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...