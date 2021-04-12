Remain watchful of the evolving situation: RBI head to bank chiefs

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das, on Monday, advised bank chiefs to remain watchful of the evolving situation amid the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.
He asked them to continue taking measures proactively for maintaining their business continuity, sharpening business strategies, and raising adequate capital for strengthening balance sheets.
At meetings with the MD and CEOs of public and private sector banks over video conference, Das underscored the importance of credit flows in sustaining the nascent economic recovery. The meetings were also attended by Deputy Governors MK Jain, M Rajeshwar Rao, and a few other senior officials of the RBI. The Governor also emphasised the need for banks to maintain close vigil on the payments and other IT systems operated by them, and fortify those for enhanced efficiency and resilience to offer seamless and uninterrupted customer service.
The aforementioned observations by Das come even as some States have begun imposing lockdowns/ mini-lockdowns to stem the second wave of the pandemic.
Last year, just before the country went into lockdown (from March 25 till May 31), the central bank had created a crack team of 150 officers, staff and service providers for essential services such as currency in circulation, retail and wholesale payment and settlement systems, reserve management, financial markets and liquidity management, financial regulation and supervision, and a host of other services so that the nation may survive Covid-19.
Banks and financial institutions rose to the occasion then, ensuring normal functioning of the financial system. The Governor had praised their efforts.
The other issues that were discussed at today’s meeting include the progress in the implementation of Covid Resolution Framework; outlook on stressed assets; capital augmentation; liquidity scenario and monetary transmission; credit flows to different sectors, including to stressed sectors, MSMEs, retail.
In a statement last week, Das observed that prospects for 2021-22 have strengthened with the progress of the vaccination programme.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
In her novel based on the life of Rani Jindan Kaur, author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni crafts a hero for the ...
A domineering father, three resentful sons and a vile plan — director Dileesh Pothan, screenwriter Syam ...
Actor Adil Hussain on theatre, communal amity and citizenship in a new book about Assam and its many ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...