A ring of defiance

| Updated on January 24, 2021 Published on January 24, 2021

“You may have my number, but you don’t have my consent!” “Stop calling me baby. But first, stop calling me.” “If you send me nudes, I will expose you.”

Those startling lines in screaming font across hoardings, and print media as well as television are really catching the eye. They are part of Swedish caller ID and scam blocking app Truecaller’s new hard-hitting ad campaigns against harassment of women, an extension of its ongoing #ItsNotOk series. Created by Gurugram-based ad agency Thinkstr’s, founded by Satbir Singh, this year’s campaigns seem to have a louder and bolder voice. Quoting statistics on inappropriate calls received by women, the long-form print ad delves into how TrueCaller is the first line of defence against predators.

It’s an interesting tack for a brand like Truecaller to take to grow usage.

