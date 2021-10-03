Twitter’s rising influence

When it comes to influencer marketing, Instagram is by far the most popular platform. But a new report, titled State of Influence in Asia 2021 by AnyMind Group says that in Asia Pacific, even though Instagram accounted for 37.1 per cent of campaigns in the last year, it had the slowest growth rate of 44.4 per cent cent. By contrast Twitter which accounted for just 16 per cent of campaigns, had a 165 per cent annual increase. Different countries have different platforms of choice. In India, YouTube had a strong market share, while in Japan, Twitter did well.