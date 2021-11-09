[24]7a.i to hire 2,000 in the coming year as it introduces hub-and-spoke model

Green miles to go and promises to keep
[24]7a.i, a customer experience solutions and services company, has said it will hire 2,000 employees for its India operations in FY23, taking the total number of employees to about 9,500.
700–800 of these would be hired for its Hyderabad operations while the rest would be attached to its Bengaluru operations. The firm, one of the first business process outsourcing companies in the country, is introducing a hub-and-spoke model to suit the post-pandemic requirements.
“We have introduced a hybrid model with about 15 per cent of our employees working from the office campuses while the remaining staff working from home,” Animesh Jain, Chief Delivery Officer (India and Americas) of [24]7a.i, said.
Jain said the company would tap talent in smaller towns such as Warangal, Karimnagar, Guntur, Mangalore and Mysore to meet the recruitment targets. It would go to college campuses in these towns and hold job fairs to select the candidates.
The US-based firm employs 2,500 people in Hyderabad and 5,000 in Bengaluru. New hires can work from their towns or can opt to work from the hubs.
“We are also introducing microsites in smaller towns with a seating capacity of 50-100. We opened one in Shillong and it is being upgraded to a hub. It already has about 400 employees,” he said.
“We have witnessed a 25 per cent growth in terms of revenues during the pandemic. We have witnessed an attrition rate of 2 per cent a month against the industry average of 3–5 per cent,” he added.
The company would fill up permanent roles in customer care to take care of chat and support functions for the global clientele. Set up in 2000, the company serves over 250 enterprise clients in the verticals of banking, financial services, insurance, education, telecom and government.
