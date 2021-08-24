3one4 Capital expands leadership team

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
Early-stage venture capital firm, 3one4 Capital, has elevated Anurag Ramdasan to Partner and Nruthya Madappa has been appointed as Principal. Further, Richard Pinto, Yash Baid, and Ashwini Thulsaram were also elevated to Principals in addition to their roles as Heads of Functions within the firm.
Pranav Pai, Founding Partner and Chief Investment Officer said, “We strongly believe that assembling a team of operators with complementary skills and track records is a cultural advantage in an industry as competitive as venture capital. These elevations in the team reflect the firm’s commitment to our founding values, and holds these young professionals as exemplars of the transformation that the start-up ecosystem is leading in India.”
Pai added, “We have no doubt that 3one4’s expanded leadership will enhance our deep involvement model, strengthen our capabilities in supporting the growth of generational companies, and serve as the foundation for its evolution into a top-tier home grown financial institution on the frontier of innovation and value creation.”
A member of the firm since its inception, Ramdasan has been involved in directly investing and managing over 30 of the over 70 portfolio companies at 3one4 Capital. Some of the portfolio companies managed by Ramdasan include Koo, Ripplr, WeRize, and Lokal, among others.
In addition to leading the investment strategies and strengthening portfolio management across funds, Ramdasan will also support the expansion of 3one4 Capital’s stage focuses and the team as the firm continues to scale its assets under management (AUM).
Before 3one4 Capital, Anurag worked on the tech for the edtech firm, Edcast, as a part of the founding team. Independently, Ramdasan writes code and is the brainchild behind multiple apps that are currently running live. He is also part of organisations such as Code For India, and Global Shapers Initiative. Ramdasan has completed his Bachelor’s in Engineering from the University of Mumbai, India.
Nruthya Madappa joined 3one4 Capital as Principal and Head of Growth and Capital Development. In addition to supporting investments, topline and capital growth for the portfolio at 3one4 Capital, Nruthya works closely with global institutional and strategic investors to help drive the growth of the Indian start-up ecosystem. Her team partners deeply with portfolio companies and founders in helping plan and achieve financial and strategic objectives including capital raises, revenue acceleration, M&A, and exits.
Over her career in the US and India, Madappa has led global teams across technology, finance, real estate, education and economic policy. Before 3one4 Capital, Madappa founded and led The CoWrks Foundry as Managing Partner, investing in over 25 companies and establishing global partnerships with Yale and Columbia University.
Prior to that she drove the Revenue and Growth orgs at Cuemath and spearheaded the 15M Series B from Capital G and Sequoia Capital for the edtech giant. Throughout her career, Madappa has designed and scaled products, and raised capital for high growth companies. Madappa holds BS and MS degrees in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.
In addition, Richard Pinto (Head of Portfolio Management and Finance), Yash Baid (Head of Research), and Ashwini Thulsaram (Head of Governance and Business Integrity) were also elevated to Principals. Having spent several years at the firm, each team lead will now deepen their portfolio support functions.
“The early stage ecosystem has radically transformed in India and the role of venture capital has moved beyond mere providers of capital to true partners in new value creation. Having a team that supports the needs of founders and operators today is essential to achieve and maintain top decile performance,” said Siddarth Pai, Founding Partner and Chief Financial Officer, 3one4 Capital.
3one4 Capital currently has a corpus of ₹1800 Cr ($240 million) and has built a top tier portfolio of over 70 investments across the consumer, enterprise technology, fintech, digital media, and deep tech landscape. Its portfolio companies include Licious, Open, DarwinBox, Jupiter, Betterplace, Koo, Dozee, and Breathe Well-Being. 3one4 has launched five funds over half a decade.
