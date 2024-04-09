Nearly 50 per cent of government and public service organisations (GPS) in India are set to implement their first generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) solution within one year, a survey by global consultancy firm EY has found.

Gen AI solution are expected to have a significant impact on various departments and functions of the government, ranging from data driven decision making, enhanced citizen engagement and access to services, to driving overall efficiencies across processes.

As per the EY survey, 61% of the GPS organisations believe that Gen AI will enhance the citizen experience. While 67% believe that it will act as a catalyst to drive the innovation. Further, 30% of the organisations believe that it will increase productivity while only 9% believe that it will bring job displacement due to automation.

At the same time, as many as 76% of the GPS organisations believe that the government should develop a regulatory framework.

The major challenges that organisations are facing in adopting Gen AI is data privacy (48%), skill gap (36%) followed by lack of unclear use cases (26%). In addition to this, 76% of the GPS organisations believe that the government should develop regulatory framework.

“Governments across the globe are leveraging Gen AI as a major driver for economic growth and job creation. Similarly, Indian government has identified AI as an important strategic technology and has also launched the National AI Strategy as well as other initiatives to promote AI adoption. Gen AI enables smarter governance and fosters innovation in public service delivery. To maximise the benefits of Gen AI, our talent needs to be skilled in new age technologies and continue our positional as a global leader for tech talent,” said Anurag Dua, Partner and Leader, Public Finance Management, EY India.

