55 pharma companies qualify for ₹15,000-crore PLI scheme

As many as 55 companies have qualified for the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the pharmaceutical sector. The list includes such big players as Sun Pharmaceuticals, Cipla, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Wockhardt, Biocon, Biological E, Panacea Biotec, Torrent Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma, Intas Pharma, Natco Pharma and Lupin.

The scheme will provide financial incentives of ₹15,000 crore on the incremental sales of pharmaceutical goods and in-vitro diagnostic medical devices to these companies over six years. SIDBI is the project management agency.

20 MSMEs too make it

The beneficiaries approved for the scheme also include 20 MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises), according to a Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers release.

According to the release, the PLI Scheme is based on “Atmanirbhar Bharat Strategies for enhancing India’s manufacturing capabilities and enhancing exports in ten sectors”, which the Cabinet approved in February.

According to the Ministry, applications were invited under three categories based on the size of the applicant as determined by the global revenues from pharmaceutical manufacturing.

The release said a Technical Committee is assisting the Department of Pharmaceuticals. SIDBI has put in place a digital mechanism for the business processes to be followed.

The scheme covers three product categories.

Category 1 includes biopharmaceuticals; complex generic drugs; patented drugs or drugs nearing patent expiry; cell-based or gene therapy drugs; orphan drugs; special empty capsules; and complex excipients.

Category 2 covers Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs); Key Starting materials (KSMs); Drug Intermediates (DIs) except the APIs/KSMs/DIs covered under the earlier PLI scheme for these products.

Category 3 comprises Repurposed drugs; Autoimmune drugs, anti-cancer drugs, anti-diabetic drugs, anti-infective drugs, cardiovascular drugs, psychotropic drugs and antiretroviral drugs; in vitro diagnostic devices; and other drugs not manufactured in India.