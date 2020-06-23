91springboard raises ₹45 crore in fresh round of funding

Ensuring better tertiary and quaternary care for patients
ezeehealth connects general practitioners with super-specialists in hospitals to ensure improved service for ...
Co-working space provider 91springboard has raised ₹45 crore funding from its existing investors, Pearl Brook Holdings Ltd and Al Nour International Holdings Co. With this round, the total funding raised is $43 million.
As soon as the lockdown was announced, 91springboard paused its billing cycle on membership plans, offering its members some ease and relief in these troubled times. It launched two key initiatives to assist its members during the lockdown.
The Start-ups vs Covid initiative consolidated all efforts being taken by investors, government departments, and stakeholders in the start-up ecosystem to support start-ups tackling issues pertaining to Covid-19.
It also launched 91slive, a user-engagement platform which offers information ranging from learning and knowledge (professional and personal) workshops, health and wellness stories and Covid updates.
Anand Vemuri, CEO, 91Springboard, said, “91springboard is one of few co-working players that has been profitable on a company level. Being a people-first organisation, we have always supported our members in times of crisis, and we are happy that our work has been appreciated. We have secured funding of ₹45 crore from our existing investors and we plan to utilise it by offering new-age and customised solutions that will help all our members adapt to the new normal.”
Elaborating further, he said, “We have reopened 14 of our 27 co-working spaces across India. These 14 office spaces are located in Delhi NCR, Gurgaon, Noida Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Goa. The rest of the spaces will reopen soon based on government advisories and our own assessment of health and safety. We have received encouraging response from our members with nearly 60 per cent of members returning or committed to return soon to our co-working spaces. We have also witnessed 2X growth in demand from large enterprise teams as they are now looking for benefits like flexibility, pan-India access, strategic partnerships, and much more.”
91springboard is the preferred choice of co-working for various brands like Zomato, OLX, TataSky, Cleartrip, SleepyCat, IndiaMart, Mahindra Retail, Groww, Marsh, Datamatics, 1 MG, and Cardekho among others. Besides office space, 91springboard also provides exclusive offers like strategic partnerships, registered office facilities and access to a pan-India network for business opportunities.
As per the recent CBRE report, while the co-working industry is likely to witness short-term challenges in the coming months given Covid restrictions, the co-working sector’s long-term fundamentals remain sound. Many reports suggest that the sector may show robust growth in the coming quarters with large enterprises opting for flexible workspace solutions.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
ezeehealth connects general practitioners with super-specialists in hospitals to ensure improved service for ...
The company has developed BugSpeaks, which analyses microorganisms in the human intestine to detect ...
Arkam Ventures, previously Unitary Helion, has achieved first close of ₹325 crore of a ₹700-crore fund. The ...
With the Magic Keyboard, it’s a notebook as long as you don’t need PC software not available for it. With the ...
Maintaining lifestyle despite increased earnings, regular investing and delayed gratification can help
The rupee (INR) has opened today’s session with a gap-up at 75.85 versus Monday’s close of 76.02. It has moved ...
Associate medical expenses to be adjusted in uniform manner; policyholders to gain
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Balmer Lawrie & Company at current levels.
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...