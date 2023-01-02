Commodore A Madhavarao (Retd) on Monday assumed charge as Director (Technical) of Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a Miniratna Category -1 PSU under the Ministry of Defence.

Prior to this assignment, Commodore Madhavarao served as Executive Director (Marketing) at BDL. He also served as Executive Director and Unit Head of BDL Kanchanbagh Unit.

An alumnus of various prestigious educational institutes and Universities, he has a B.Tech in Electrical Engineering, an ME in Electronics & Telecommunication, an MSc in Defence Studies and an MBA in Finance.

Apart from his current experience in BDL, he has had an illustrious career spanning over three decades in the Indian Navy.

As Executive Director in BDL, he played a significant role in monitoring progress of in-house R&D activities of the company and headed the production and lifecycle support of flagship products of BDL, according to a release.