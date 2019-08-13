Companies

Aakash Educational Services collaborates with Tech Mahindra to enhance digitisation of operations

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 13, 2019 Published on August 13, 2019

A mobile app for students is also in the offing that will provide students all information pertaining to their attendance, fees, course etc

Aakash Educational Services Ltd (AESL) has entered into partnership with IT firm Tech Mahindra to manage digitisation of its operations including infrastructure, data centre and applications.

The three-year contract will provide support to AESL’s digital through which the company is planning to scale up its digital ecosystem and implement a complete automation model for digital support and maintenance.

“The option of online payment gateways will be another significant convenience for our users. AESL’s website will also be undergoing complete overhaul with latest digital solutions offered by Tech Mahindra," said Aakash Chaudhry, Co-Promoter and CEO of Aakash Educational Services Ltd. (AESL).

"Tech Mahindra’s proven expertise and wide array of digital solutions and offerings with help Aakash deliver superior connected experiences to its students," said Sujit Baksi, President, Corporate Affairs and Business Head APAC, Tech Mahindra,

