AB InBev signs agreement with IHCL to launch chain of micro micro-breweries

Anheuser Busch InBev (AB InBev), the world’s leading brewer, on Friday, signed an agreement with The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), South Asia’s largest hospitality company, to launch a premium chain of micro-breweries within its marquee hotels across key locations in India.

This partnership is worth ₹150 crore with plans to open 15 microbreweries over the next five years. This exclusive partnership will leverage the collective strength of the two leading companies to shape the future of quality craft beer in the country.

Jan Craps, Executive Director & CEO, Budweiser APAC and President APAC, AB InBev said, “The microbreweries will be conceptualised by ZX Ventures, our global innovation and investment team that will bring in their brewing expertise to develop the current ecosystem. We look forward to working with the emerging craft community in the country and are confident that our synergies in this category will shape the craft beer industry in here.”

JOI Design from Hamburg will design all the microbreweries.

“This partnership, exclusive to IHCL, will be a first of its kind in the hospitality industry in India. With its diverse collection of over 500 beer brands, AB InBev will be involved in setting up on-site microbreweries at some of the country’s iconic hotels — Taj, Bengaluru; followed by Goa, Mumbai and Hyderabad.” said Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL.