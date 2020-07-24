ABB India June-quarter net profit down 76% at ₹16.75 crore

Brand Datsun and the road ahead in India
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
Engineering firm ABB India on Thursday reported an around 76 per cent decline in net profit at ₹16.75 crore for the June quarter, mainly due to lower revenues.
The company’s net profit stood at ₹69.74 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2019, it said in a regulatory filing.
Total income declined to ₹1,012.40 crore in the quarter under review from ₹1,746.12 crore earlier.
The company follows the January-December financial year.
For the first half of 2020, its net profit stood at ₹82.75 crore, down from ₹158.76 crore in the same period of last year.
Total income came in at ₹2,580.42 crore, compared to ₹3,615.49 crore in H1 2019.
Total orders for the quarter (April-June) stood at ₹1,200 crore and for H1 2020 (January to June), it was ₹3,153 crore.
During the quarter, the company succeeded in securing orders in varied sectors, including power distribution equipment, automation projects for process industries, food and beverage and electronics.
Sectors with continued investment include rail infrastructure, industrial buildings as well as water and waste-water, it said.
ABB India continues to have a stable order backlog as of June 30, 2020, at Rs 4,671 crore, widely spread across various end markets, it added.
Sanjeev Sharma, Managing Director, said, “ABB’s business model resilience and robust fundamentals kept its strength despite interim disruptions on account of the Covid-19 crisis and lockdown. H1 2020 (Jan-June) has been impacted due to the global slowdown, however, our order backlog is strong and steady to support us through the coming quarters.”
The company said as global uncertainty continues due to the pandemic situation, local markets are expected to remain subdued with diminished per capita income.
However, ABB said it shall continue to strengthen customer engagements that will aid the recovery period in the “new normal”.
In order to tide over the current situation, focus on the right sectors like F&B, data centres, pharmaceuticals, energy, chemicals, and railways and metros, which are likely to demonstrate selective shoots of growth, will be critical, it added.
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
Maserati starts out on its EV journey with the Ghibli. Can the new Hybrid change its fortunes?
Sonet rendering reveals it could well be worth more than 14 lines
Projections will need to be tempered during these challenging times, says its President and CEO
Investors can choose from various schemes, based on their risk profile and life stage. The schemes invest in a ...
Investors with a short-term view can buy the stock of Wockhardt at current levels. On Thursday, the stock ...
₹1130 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1115110011441160 Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
The NFRA found that there was deficiency in Sen’s direction, supervision, and review of the various facets of ...
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...