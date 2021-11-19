Companies

ABB Power Products & Systems is now Hitachi Energy India

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 19, 2021

Formerly known as ABB Power Products & Systems India, the business continues to be listed on India’s stock exchanges

Following the recent rebranding of its parent company to Hitachi Energy, the firm’s operations in India announced their evolution into ‘Hitachi Energy India’.

Formerly known as ABB Power Products & Systems India, the business continues to be listed on India’s stock exchanges.

Claudio Facchin, CEO, Hitachi Energy, said, “India is pursuing ambitious clean energy pathways and together with customers and partners, we are excited to support technologies that enable more integration of renewables such as High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) interconnections and grid edge solutions. Technologies for enhancing energy efficiency and improving the transport infrastructure will also help to further develop the green growth opportunities – and as Hitachi Energy, we are committed to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation in India and delivering on the promise of a carbon-neutral future.”

Published on November 19, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like