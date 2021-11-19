ABB Power Products & Systems is now Hitachi Energy India

Following the recent rebranding of its parent company to Hitachi Energy, the firm’s operations in India announced their evolution into ‘Hitachi Energy India’.

Formerly known as ABB Power Products & Systems India, the business continues to be listed on India’s stock exchanges.

Claudio Facchin, CEO, Hitachi Energy, said, “India is pursuing ambitious clean energy pathways and together with customers and partners, we are excited to support technologies that enable more integration of renewables such as High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) interconnections and grid edge solutions. Technologies for enhancing energy efficiency and improving the transport infrastructure will also help to further develop the green growth opportunities – and as Hitachi Energy, we are committed to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation in India and delivering on the promise of a carbon-neutral future.”