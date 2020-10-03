ABT’s first export shipment of immunity supplement Mirakle to Singapore

Coimbatore-based ABT Group has shipped the first export consignment of Mirakle, the immunity booster supplement, to Singapore.

Manickam Mahalingam, Chairman, ABT Group said that the Vitamin C rich immunity booster drink is gaining traction not just in India but in the global marketplace as well.

The company is in discussion with ASEAN countries for shipment of Mirakle, and in the early stage of discussion for penetrating into the US market.

The company launched the drink formally in March, as Manickam felt that it would prove to be a preventive supplement during the pandemic notwithstanding the dire need for improving one’s immunity. “The Liposomes in the drink is four-times more effective than an average IV drip and 20 times more effective than oral Vitamic C capsules,” he said, sharing the two-decade long research findings to substantiate his claim.

The company has sold around 4-lakh packets (200 ml each) of Mirakle in the last six months.

“The demand is on the rise, we are comfortable on the production front,” Manickam said.

The company is at present selling the product online. “We are looking to strengthen the distribution network, appoint 200 to 300 distributors in Tamil Nadu and take it pan-India in a phased manner,” he said.

Research reports reveal that the drink has the ability to increase immunity in the Novel Coronavirus affected people