Accenture’s Rekha Menon takes over as Nasscom’s first woman Chairperson

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
The National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) has appointed Rekha M. Menon as chairperson for 2021-22, making her the first woman to this position in the association’s 30-year history.
The IT industry’s apex body has also named Krishnan Ramanujan as vice-chairperson for 2021-22.
Menon is the chairperson and senior managing director at Accenture in India, and Ramanujan is the President and Head of Business and Technology Services at Tata Consultancy Services, Nasscom said in a statement.
Menon, who was previously vice-chairperson of Nassscom, succeeding UB Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys, who served as Chairman for 2020-21.
The newly-appointed leadership along with President Debjani Ghosh, will spearhead the industry in its digital transformation journey, with the imperatives of making India a leading hub for digital talent, catalysing innovation and developing a favourable policy ecosystem that supports innovation, technology growth and ease of doing business, it added.
Menon said, “I am honoured and humbled by this vote of confidence by the Nasscom Executive Council at such a crucial time for our industry. The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic continues to test the resilience of our more than 4 million people, even as it has created new opportunities for growth with technology emerging as the lifeline for societies and economies across the world”.
In addition, Nasscom also announced its new Executive Council — with a 40 per cent representation by women leaders — which comprises industry sectors such as Engineering and R&D, Business Process Management, IT Services, SME and start-ups. The new Executive council will play a strategic role in enabling India’s tech sector to take leadership on the global map through focused initiatives and programmes.
“As we cautiously navigate the pandemic, I look forward to working with the Nasscom Executive Council and its members to drive our industry’s long-term growth by augmenting India’s position as the digital talent nation for the world, driving people first innovation, and working with the government to create a conducive policy environment needed for sustainable growth,” Menon added.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
The hemming in of Mamata Banerjee by the BJP in what was once a Trinamool stronghold sums up the story of West ...
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
A former resident relives sepia-tinted memories of growing up in a hilly, colonial tea range of the Western ...
It starts with the lack of new email messages: A sudden silence from my personal world. It’s a mellow Saturday ...
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...