Representatives of IT companies - Cognizant and Infosys - have met to sort out disputes over a trade secret misappropriation case between them, and also on other disputes, according to an order issued by a US district court on Monday.

The two companies have jointly also requested the Court to extend the deadline to file a joint report by three more days.

“The parties have been simultaneously drafting a Supplemental Joint Report, but it remains in flux as the parties negotiate toward a resolution,” the companies said in an order.

This comes after the Court asked both the companies to sit across the table and resolve the disputes amicably and efficiently in relation to a trade secret case moved by Infosys against Cognizant. On June 12 the Court directed both parties to meet and confer again on certain open discovery matters and submit their responses by June 23, 2025.

The parties have met and conferred with respect to Infosys’s amended interrogatory responses and are working toward a potential resolution of the remaining disputes relating to those responses.

The parties believe a short extension of the deadline to file a Supplemental Joint Report and Supplemental Joint Appendix will allow the parties to either fully resolve their disputes by agreement, or to at least narrow the disputes, the court order says.

It all started in August 2024 with Cognizant accusing Infosys of stealing trade secrets related to its healthcare platform, TriZetto. Early this year, Infosys filed an antitrust case against Cognizant court alleging it used an anticompetitive scheme. Infosys’ counterclaim comes after Cognizant subsidiary TriZetto alleged that Infosys had stolen trade secrets related to its healthcare insurance software

businesslinehas reached out to Cognizant for a comment on this. Infosys did not comment on the matter by the time of going to press.

Infosys also alleged that Cognizant’s monopolistic strategies include imposing restrictive contractual obligations with no legitimate purpose and barring Infosys from participating in training programmes it was traditionally offered while continuing to make training available to others.

Published on June 24, 2025

