Equity benchmark indices soared on Tuesday as investors sentiment boosted following Israel and Iran accepted a ceasefire plan proposed by US President Donald Trump, and also drop in Brent crude oil prices.

Sensex traded 931.11 pts or 1.14 per cent higher at 82,827.90 as at 12.54 pm, and Nifty 50 gained 297.50 pts or 1.19 per cent to 25,269.40. Both midcap and smallcap indexes outperformed.

All major sectoral indices traded in the positive territory, led by banking and financial stocks. Only defence index continued to trade in the negative range, down nearly 2 per cent.

Top gainers and losers intraday

Shares of Jio Financial Services,Adani Ports, UltraTech Cement, Shriram Finance and Tata Steel led the gainers of Nifty 50 in the mid-trading session. Meanwhile, ONGC, NTPC, Power Grid, IndusInd and BEL were the only laggards.

Adani Ports, UltraTech and Jio shares surged over 3 per cent, while ONGC declined over 2 per cent.

Among midcap stocks, Vodafone Idea, SAIL, LTF, Hindustan Petroleum, BHEL and Union Bank surged 3-6 per cent. KPIT Tech, Muthoot Finance, Bharat Dynamics, Cochin Shipyard and Mazagon Dock depreciated 2-5 per cent.

In the smallcap basket, Swan Energy, Titagarh, HBL Engineering, ACE, Anantraj, Delhivery soared 4-6 per cent, while BEML and GRSE shares dragged nearly 7 per cent.

Cyient DLM and Solar Industries were the only stocks that traded with marginal gains among defence index, while GRSE, BEML, Mishra Dhatu, Astra Microwave, Paras Defence, Zen Technologies and BDL were major laggards.

Adani Group stocks were also in focus following the AGM wherein Gautam Adani said, “we anticipate an annual capex spend of $15-20 billion for the next five years.” All stocks traded in green including Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Adani Energy, Adani Power and Ambuja Cements.

A total of 2,118 stocks advanced and 626 declined of all the 2,803 stocks that were traded on the National Stock Exchange. Aditya Birla Capital, BEL, Force Motors, Hyundai Motor and Bharti Airtel featured among 41 stocks that hit 52-week high. 26 other stocks hit 52-week low.

Websol Energy System, Garware Hi-Tech and Wealth First were among 97 stocks that hit the upper circuit, while Cosmo First and 43 others hit the lower circuit.

On the BSE, Bajaj Consumer Care rallied 18 per cent. Usha Mart, LT Foods, KRBL and Man Infra followed with 8 per cent uptick.

Defence stocks featured among major losers, GRSE, BEML, Midhani and Astra Microwave tanking 5-7 per cent.

Published on June 24, 2025