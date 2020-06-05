Adani awards $350-mn contract for Carmichael rail construction work to BMD Group

The Adani Group has awarded a civil construction works contract worth over $350 million for the Carmichael rail network - its largest construction contract for the Carmichael project yet - to Queensland-based BMD Group, taking the total value of contracts awarded to over $1 billion.

Adani Mining CEO, Lucas Dow, said BMD had been awarded a contract for over $350 million to deliver civil construction works for the Carmichael rail network, delivering jobs and economic stimulus to regional Queensland at a time it was needed most.

The contract will see BMD deliver civil works for construction of the Carmichael rail network.

“Civil construction of the rail network is being delivered in two parts – BMD will complete one section, and we recently announced Martinus as our other civil rail contract partner. The civil components of the BMD contract include the delivery of earthworks, drainage, bridges, rail camp construction and associated road upgrades. Importantly, this work package will deliver approximately 600 jobs, which is a big win for regional Queensland workers,” Dow said.

Carmichael rail network involves construction of about 200 km of rail track that will use some 26,417 tonnes of steel and 319,000 sleepers – both of which are being supplied by Australian companies.

The Carmichael rail works will include over 460 culverts, 17 bridges over waterways, two road over rail bridges, 68 railway crossings and local road upgrades.

The Gautam Adani-led Adani Group entered Australia in 2010 with the purchase of the greenfield Carmichael coal mine in the Galilee Basin in central Queensland, estimated to hold 7.8 billion tonnes of coal, from the Australian firm Linc Energy for A$680 million and the Abbot Point coal terminal near Bowen in the north.

The coal will be transported to Abbot Point Port by rail.