Adani commissions 50 MW wind energy plant

Adani Green Energy MP (AGEL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Green Energy has commissioned a 50 MW wind energy generation capacity plant having Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with SECI for 25 years.

In a disclosure to the stock exchanges, AGEL also said that it has partially charged the evacuation infrastructure for connecting its wind projects of 725 MW capacity. Power evacuation is a vital function that allows generated power to be immediately evacuated from the wind power project to the grid for distribution.

Adani added that the evacuation infrastructure connects the sub-station at Ratadia PSS to the Bhuj Pool Sub Station of PGCIL at 220 KV Level through 59 km double circuit transmission lines. Currently, Ratadia PSS has been partially charged to 300 MW evacuation capacity. The balance capacity shall be charged, in sync with the planned commissioning schedule of the wind projects over next 15 months, Adani said in a filing.