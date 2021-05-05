Adani Enterprises back in black with Q4 standalone net at ₹127 crore

Adani Group’s flagship, Adani Enterprises Limited, posted standalone net profit of ₹127 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, against the net loss of ₹81 crore reported in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Company’s standalone revenues from operations stood at ₹4,712 crore for the quarter under review, up from ₹4,001 crore in the same period last year.

For the fiscal 2020-21, net profits stood at ₹369 crore, 47 per cent down from ₹699 crore in the previous year. Standalone revenues for the fiscal were ₹13,359 crore, down from ₹16,209 crore in the previous year.

The Board of Directors of the company has recommended dividend of ₹1 or 100 per cent per equity share with face value of ₹1 each for the fiscal 2020-21.

The company informed that its consolidated EBIDTA increased by 65 per cent to ₹1,068 crore for the quarter under review, while consolidated EBIDTA for the fiscal 2020-21, increased by 10 per cent to ₹3,259 crore. Consolidated net profit for the quarter stood at ₹333 crore — up from ₹97 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Consolidated revenues from operations stood at ₹13,525 crore (₹13,429 crore).

Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group, said, “Despite the challenges our nation and our people have faced over the past year, we have remained true to the philosophy of atmanirbharta in every business that AEL incubates. The executional success we have been able to achieve in expanding into roads, water, airports and data centres augurs well for the Adani Group and our shareholders. In addition, our exciting businesses related to solar manufacturing, mining and airports are excellent examples of the Adani Group’s ability to execute and deliver on the commitments we make to the markets.”

Adani Enterprises shares gained by 0.45 per cent to close at ₹1,267.85 on the BSE.