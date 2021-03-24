Companies

Adani Green buys 75 MW solar projects for ₹446 crore

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 24, 2021

The plants in Telangana were owned by Shapoorji Pallonji group

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire a 100 per cent stake in two special purpose vehicles holding 74.94 MW operating solar projects of Sterling & Wilson, a Shapoorji Pallonji group company.

Commissioned in 2017, the plants are located in the Medak district of Telangana and have long-term Power Purchase Agreements with the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana.

The enterprise valuation of the two target SPVs is ₹446 crore. With this acquisition, AGEL will increase its operating renewable capacity to 3,470 MW with a total renewable portfolio of 15,240 MW.

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary approvals and conditions.

Vneet S Jaain, MD and CEO, Adani Green Energy, said the acquisition is part of the company’s plan to build a capacity of 25 GW by 2025 and become the world’s largest renewables company. The firm currently has a global renewable portfolio with 15.2 GW of operating, under-construction and awarded projects catering to investment-grade counterparties. It develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects.

Key customers of AGEL include the National Thermal Power Corporation, Solar Energy Corporation of India and various State discoms.

Published on March 24, 2021

Adani Green Energy Ltd
