Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL) has commissioned India’s first off-grid 5 MW green hydrogen pilot plant in Kutch, Gujarat, marking a significant step in the country’s clean energy transition. The facility, announced on June 23, 2025, operates entirely on solar power integrated with a Battery Energy Storage System.

Features of the plant

The plant features a fully automated, closed-loop electrolyzer system that responds to real-time renewable energy inputs, addressing solar power variability while maintaining operational efficiency. The off-grid design represents a new approach to decentralized, renewable-powered hydrogen production in India.

ANIL, a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, positions this pilot as a proof of concept for its planned Green Hydrogen Hub in Mundra, Gujarat. The company aims to contribute to India’s goal of becoming a global green hydrogen production hub.

The initiative aligns with India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission, which seeks to reduce import dependence and accelerate decarbonization of energy-intensive industries. Green hydrogen is expected to play a crucial role in decarbonising sectors including fertilizers, refining, and heavy transport.

The Adani Group’s investment in green hydrogen technology supports India’s broader Atmanirbhar Bharat vision of energy self-sufficiency. The pilot plant serves as a benchmark for renewable-powered industrial applications across hard-to-abate sectors, demonstrating technical feasibility for future commercial-scale projects.

Published on June 23, 2025

