-511.38
-140.50
-12.00
+ 455.00
+ 560.00
-511.38
-140.50
-140.50
-12.00
-12.00
+ 455.00
Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL) has commissioned India’s first off-grid 5 MW green hydrogen pilot plant in Kutch, Gujarat, marking a significant step in the country’s clean energy transition. The facility, announced on June 23, 2025, operates entirely on solar power integrated with a Battery Energy Storage System.
The shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd settled on Monday on the NSE at ₹2,466 up by ₹17.60 or 0.72 per cent.
The plant features a fully automated, closed-loop electrolyzer system that responds to real-time renewable energy inputs, addressing solar power variability while maintaining operational efficiency. The off-grid design represents a new approach to decentralized, renewable-powered hydrogen production in India.
ANIL, a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, positions this pilot as a proof of concept for its planned Green Hydrogen Hub in Mundra, Gujarat. The company aims to contribute to India’s goal of becoming a global green hydrogen production hub.
The initiative aligns with India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission, which seeks to reduce import dependence and accelerate decarbonization of energy-intensive industries. Green hydrogen is expected to play a crucial role in decarbonising sectors including fertilizers, refining, and heavy transport.
The Adani Group’s investment in green hydrogen technology supports India’s broader Atmanirbhar Bharat vision of energy self-sufficiency. The pilot plant serves as a benchmark for renewable-powered industrial applications across hard-to-abate sectors, demonstrating technical feasibility for future commercial-scale projects.
Published on June 23, 2025
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.