Adani Ports & SEZ to raise up to ₹3,000 cr via NCDs

Published on August 12, 2020

Karan Adani, CEO, Adani Ports and SEZ   -  BL

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to ₹3,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The fund will be raised in one or more tranches.

“The Board has given its in-principle approval for issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹3,000 crore in one or more tranches on private placement basis,” APSEZ said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

The debentures to be issued will be listed on the BSE and/or NSE, it added.

The company said its board has also given its consent for exploring and evaluating the proposal to create a platform, which will hold rail infra assets and investments in rail entities.

