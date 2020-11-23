Adani-run Kattupalli port to levy $50 per person for crew change

Safeguarding nutrition is priority amidst a public health crisis
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
Kattupalli port, run by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), said it will levy a facilitation charge of $50 per person for crew change after the port operator received government designation as an authorised immigration check port for entry into and exit from India of crew and passengers.
The levy will be collected from December 1.
Crew change facilitation includes clearance at port security and ensuring port gate charges, said Adani Kattupalli port in a trade notice. The facilitation charge of $50 per person excludes immigration and Customs charges.
Adani Ports & SEZ Q2 consolidated profit up 32% to Rs 1,394 cr
Ships calling at Kattupalli port near Chennai, with the sole intention of carrying out crew change at berth, will be allowed a free period of six hours stay at berth, after which berth hire charges will be levied for the entire period of stay as per applicable rates.
The new immigration check post at Kattupalli is fully equipped to facilitate sign on/sign off of crew from coastal and foreign vessels, it said.
The pandemic restrictions on travel and transit have severely impacted crew change on ships globally.
Some 400,000 seafarers from across the globe are now stranded on ships, continuing to work but unable to be relieved, in a deepening crew change crisis which threatens trade and maritime safety.
Some seafarers have now been at sea for 17 months without a break, well beyond the 11-month limit set out in the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC). Besides the 400,000 seafarers stuck at sea, another 400,000 are unable to join ships.
“Overly fatigued and mentally exhausted seafarers are being asked to continue to operate ships,” said Kitack Lim, Secretary-General, International Maritime Organisation (IMO).
“On more than 60,000 cargo ships which continue to deliver vital goods, foods and medicines, ship safety is hanging in the balance, just as seafarers’ lives are being made impossible. The safety of navigation is in peril,” Lim added.
The government has allowed sign on and sign off of Indian as well as foreign seafarers at Indian ports, based on a standard operating procedure/protocol framed by the director general of shipping.
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
The average cost of a data breach in healthcare is $7.3 million, according to IBM’s report
Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com1. Exercise: I am extremely keen on fitness and follow a well-crafted ...
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
Companies reported strong growth in net profits (year-on-year), on the back of cost savings, lower interest ...
Last week, the benchmark indices climbed higher marginally. Stay alert
Low home loan rates, government thrust on affordable housing and projects at prime locations make the ...
Since its inception in February 2011, the fund has delivered a CAGR of 16.9%
The fear of eating out during the pandemic has been accompanied by a huge demand for home delivery services. A ...
Icons have come and gone, but the writer’s admiration for Netaji hasn’t withered
Let us be realistic about the end of life, says the journalist-turned-politician
Historian Vinay Lal shows why Covid-19 is not without precedent
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...