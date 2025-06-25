Adani Total Gas Ltd. (ATGL) and Jio-bp (operating brand of Reliance BP Mobility Ltd) on Wednesday announced the signing of an agreement under which the two entities will begin offering each other’s fuel in select outlets.

Under the agreement, select ATGL fuel outlets will offer Jio-bp’s high-performance liquid fuels (petrol and diesel), while select Jio-bp fuel outlets will integrate ATGL’s CNG dispensing units, within ATGL’s authorised Geographical Areas (GA), thus enhancing the supply of high-quality fuels to transport consumers, stated an official release.

Shared vision

The agreement covers both existing and future outlets of both partners. “We are united by a shared vision to offer our customers a superior selection of high-quality fuels. Jio-bp has always been committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience, and this partnership allows us to leverage each other’s strengths to further enhance the value we provide to India,” stated Sarthak Behuria, Chairman, Jio-bp ---- a joint venture between Reliance Industries Ltd and bp, is a leading mobility solutions provider in India --- having a network of more than 2000 outlets.

“This partnership will enable us to leverage each other’s infrastructure, thus enhancing customer experience and offerings,” said Suresh P Manglani, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, ATGL, a joint venture of Adani and TotalEnergies that operates a network of more than 650 CNG stations.

Published on June 25, 2025