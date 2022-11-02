Adani Transmission Limited (ATL) on Wednesday posted standalone net profit ₹32 crore for the second quarter ended September 2022 as against the net loss of ₹21 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Standalone revenue from operations stood at ₹175 crore for the quarter as against ₹67 crore in the same quarter last year. The total expenses increased year-on-year (y-o-y) from ₹254 crore to ₹320 crore.

On consolidated basis, company’s net profit stood at ₹194 crore as against ₹289 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations were ₹3,032 crore during the quarter as against ₹2,479 crore in the same quarter last year. Total consolidated expenses stood at ₹3,200 crore as against ₹2,481 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Company informed that the consolidated profits of ₹194 crore during the quarter is not comparable on y-o-y basis “on account of adverse forex movement (MTM) of ₹138 crore (Mark-to-market adjustment on foreign currency loans) against ₹6 crore gain in the corresponding quarter in the AEML business.”

Operational EBITDA in the second quarter grew 7 per cent to ₹1,241 crore.

Strengthen presence

Anil Sardana, MD & CEO, ATL, said, “Our pipeline of projects and recently operationalised assets will further strengthen our pan-India presence and consolidate our position as the largest private sector transmission and distribution company in India.

ATL is consistently benchmarking to be the best-in-class and is pursuing disciplined growth with strategic and operational de-risking, capital conservation, ensuring high credit quality and business excellence with high governance standards. The journey towards a robust ESG framework and practicing a culture of safety is integral to our pursuit of enhanced long-term value creation for all our stakeholders.”

ATL shares dropped 0.87 per cent on Wednesday to end at ₹3,308.45 on BSE.