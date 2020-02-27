Adani Wilmar to strengthen food play with offerings in packaged staples

Adani Wilmar Ltd is looking to strengthen its food play with the launch of a slew of value-added offerings across various categories in the branded packaged staples segment starting with sulphurless sugar.

The edible oils major on Wednesday also launched a new logo for its brand Fortune and has revamped the packaging of its entire product portfolio, in a bid to strengthen its appeal among millennial consumers.

The company entered the packaged staples segment with the launch of besan in 2013 and has now expanded the brand’s presence to wheat flour, pulses, basmati and non-basmati rice, besides ready-to-eat khichdi.

“India is a huge consumption story and the penetration of branded packaged staples is very low. We have a leadership position in the edible oils space. We want to now focus on becoming a strong national player in the wheat flour, pulses, besan and rice categories,” said Angshu Mallick, Deputy CEO, Adani Wilmar Ltd.

Talking about the strategy to foray into packaged sugar segment, he said, “Our foray in the packaged sulphurless sugar category in in line with our strategy to offer value-added offerings to consumers. We will initially launch this product in the Eastern region and gradually expand it to pan-India level.”

Distribution strategy

Over the next one year, the company will look at launching 5-6 value-added offerings such as multi-grain atta, fortified rice, khaman dhokla besan among others in the packaged staples segment, Mallick said. This expansion is also being backed by a strong rural distribution push besides expanding the presence of its product portfolio to smaller towns and cities.

“In the key eight States, we are ramping up distribution in villages with population of up to 10,000 people. We are also looking at expanding the distribution for our entire portfolio of wheat flour, pulses, non-basmati rice and besan in rural and semi-urban regions,” Mallick added.

Meanwhile, talking about the impact of the ongoing slowdown, Mallick said that factors such as liquidity crunch in general trade and softer consumer sentiment has adversely impacted the FMCG industry. “We are seeing consumers opting for smaller packs and cutting down on frequency of purchases. Growth in January and February has also been impacted due to uncertainty around coronavirus,” he added.