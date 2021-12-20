Adani wins big chunk of Ganga Expressway project worth ₹17,085 crore

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile
In a big boost to its road business, Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) has won contracts from the Uttar Pradesh government to build three stretches of the Ganga Expressway project in a deal worth ₹17,085.16 crore.
The Ganga Expressway connecting Meerut with Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad) will be India’s longest expressway to be implemented on a design, build, finance and operate (DBFOT) basis. Of the total expressway length of 594 km length, Adani Enterprises will build 464 km from Budaun to Prayagraj, which comprises 80 per cent of the expressway project.
Adani Enterprises said on Monday it has received the Letter of Award (LoA) from the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) for the contract following a competitive bidding process.
The LoA to Adani Enterprises covers the development of access controlled six-lane (expandable to eight-lane) expressway in three groups – 151.700 km from Budaun to Hardoi, 155.7 km from Hardoi to Unnao and 156.947 km from Unnao to Prayagraj.
“This LoA to build the Ganga Expressway, India’s longest, is further evidence of the Adani Group’s ability and speed of execution in managing complex, world-class infrastructure projects for the nation,” said KP Maheshwari, CEO, Road Business, Adani Enterprises.
With this LoA from UPEIDA, the road portfolio of Adani Enterprises has grown to 13 projects with more than 5,000 km involving an asset value exceeding ₹35,000 crore spread over nine States – Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, West Bengal, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh. The portfolio has a mix of HAM (Hybrid Annuity Model), TOT (Toll-Operate-Transfer) and BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) type assets.
