Aditya Birla Capital appoints Vishakha Mulye as CEO

Vishakha Mulye has been appointed as the next Chief Executive Officer of Aditya Birla Capital. The company said in its stock filing that the board of directors approved the appointment based on the recommendations of the Nomination, Remuneration and Compensation Committee.

Mulye replaces Ajay Srinivasan, who is taking up other responsibilities within the group, as per the exchange filing.

Mulye, currently the Executive Director of ICICI Bank, will join Aditya Birla Capital on June 1, 2022, and will operate as the CEO with Srinivasan for a month to ensure a smooth transition of leadership. She will take charge of her role as the CEO of Aditya Birla Capital Limited post this period, the company said.

She will be the first female to join the board of Aditya Birla Management Corporation, the conglomerate's top decision-making body.

She is a Chartered Accountant by qualification. At ICICI Bank, she is in charge of domestic and international wholesale banking, proprietary trading, markets and transaction banking.