Companies

Aditya Birla Capital Q2 net marginally up at Rs 264 cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 05, 2020 Published on November 05, 2020

Aditya Birla Capital on Thursday reported a 3 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 264 crore for the second quarter ended September. The company’s net profit stood at Rs 256 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The net profit jumped 33 per cent quarter-on-quarter from Rs 198 crore for first quarter ended June, marking a move towards normalcy and growth, with continued resilience across businesses, the company said.

Total revenue grew by 14 per cent to Rs 4,879 crore during the September quarter as against Rs 4,275 crore in same period of 2019-20.

The company is present in non-banking financing business, housing finance, asset management, life insurance, among other areas.

Total asset under management as on September 30, 2020, stood at Rs 3 lakh crore and the total lending book was of Rs 57,592 crore.

Stock of the company closed at Rs 69.40 apiece on BSE, up 3.04 per cent over previous close.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 05, 2020
Quarterly Results
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.