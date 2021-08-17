Companies

Afghanistan crisis expected to hurt traders: CAIT

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 17, 2021

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Tuesday said that the recent political developments in Afghanistan will adversely impact bilateral trade and cause heavy losses to traders.

Afghan exports to India include dried raisin, walnut, almond, fig, pine nut, pistachios, dried apricot and fresh fruits such as apricot, cherry, watermelon, and medicinal herbs. CAIT said prices of some of the items are likely go up.

In a statement, Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General, CAIT, said,“Currently the import and export shipments are stranded which may cause heavy losses to the traders. Huge amounts of payments are likely to be blocked which will put traders in a vulnerable situation. The government must take cognisance and help the traders ” he added.

Published on August 17, 2021

Afghanistan
