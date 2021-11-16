After multiple leadership exits, Ola announces new executive hires

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Following a slew of key executives exiting the company, Ola has announced new leadership appointments across Ola Financial Services, Ola Cars and Ola Electric.
PV Harinarayan has joined as the VP Lending, Ola Financial Services. Harinarayan brings close to two decades of experience in the banking and fintech domain, having previously been the CEO of Simple Pay, where he was responsible for building a high tech purpose-led digital lending NBFC. He has previously worked with organisations such as Bajaj Finserv, Barclays and ICICI Bank.
V Ramesh has joined as the VP and Head of Operations at the Ola Futurefactory and will be responsible for efficient operations and instilling best practices in safety, quality and productivity that will help scale up the Futurefactory. Ramesh brings with him over three decades of experience in the areas of production, quality, design and development, having previously worked at Toyota, Maruti Suzuki, Lucas TVS and TATA Hitachi.
Priteesh Mahajan has joined as the Head of Two-wheeler Product Planning and Program Management at Ola Electric and will be responsible for overseeing the engineering program management for the company’s two-wheeler programme which includes both the current line-up, as well as future products. With an experience of over two decades, Mahajan has worked with ABB where he managed global and local businesses as the Head of the Global Instrumentation business.
Announcing the new appointments, Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola, said, “We’re ushering in the era of New Mobility and continue to attract the best talent from around the world to build it out at scale. These additions to our leadership team add significant experience and diverse skills to Ola in key areas including lending, production & quality as well as engineering management and I look forward to collaborating with them to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable mobility.”
These senior appointments come close on the heels of other recent leadership announcements over the last several months, which includes Arun Sirdeshmukh leading Ola Cars as the CEO, and Vinay Bhopatkar as Head of Delivery business. In the last several months, Ola has also made significant expansion of its leadership teams, which includes GR Arun Kumar as Group CFO, N Balachandar as CHRO, Rakesh Bhardwaj as Group CIO, Wayne Burgess as Ola Electric’s Head of Design, Jose Pinheiro, Head of Global Manufacturing & Operations, Ola Electric and YS Kim as Ola Electric’s Global Head of Sales and Distribution and Julien Geffard who heads Ola Electric’s European operations.
Ola claims to have accelerated hiring across all levels to build a deep bench strength of talent and leadership pipeline in roles across, strengthening the company’s capabilities in AI, big data & analytics, app development and IoT, digital and software technologies that have been built on the back of its existing businesses.
In October, BusinessLine had reported that Ola's chief financial officer, Swayam Saurabh and COO Gaurav Porwal have quit the company, as the company undergoes internal restructuring.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Earthy and honest, Gulzar’s anecdotes-filled memoir bring alive people he interacted with
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...