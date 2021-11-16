After multiple leadership exits, Ola announces new executive hires

Following a slew of key executives exiting the company, Ola has announced new leadership appointments across Ola Financial Services, Ola Cars and Ola Electric.

PV Harinarayan has joined as the VP Lending, Ola Financial Services. Harinarayan brings close to two decades of experience in the banking and fintech domain, having previously been the CEO of Simple Pay, where he was responsible for building a high tech purpose-led digital lending NBFC. He has previously worked with organisations such as Bajaj Finserv, Barclays and ICICI Bank.

V Ramesh has joined as the VP and Head of Operations at the Ola Futurefactory and will be responsible for efficient operations and instilling best practices in safety, quality and productivity that will help scale up the Futurefactory. Ramesh brings with him over three decades of experience in the areas of production, quality, design and development, having previously worked at Toyota, Maruti Suzuki, Lucas TVS and TATA Hitachi.

Priteesh Mahajan has joined as the Head of Two-wheeler Product Planning and Program Management at Ola Electric and will be responsible for overseeing the engineering program management for the company’s two-wheeler programme which includes both the current line-up, as well as future products. With an experience of over two decades, Mahajan has worked with ABB where he managed global and local businesses as the Head of the Global Instrumentation business.

Leadership team

Announcing the new appointments, Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola, said, “We’re ushering in the era of New Mobility and continue to attract the best talent from around the world to build it out at scale. These additions to our leadership team add significant experience and diverse skills to Ola in key areas including lending, production & quality as well as engineering management and I look forward to collaborating with them to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable mobility.”

These senior appointments come close on the heels of other recent leadership announcements over the last several months, which includes Arun Sirdeshmukh leading Ola Cars as the CEO, and Vinay Bhopatkar as Head of Delivery business. In the last several months, Ola has also made significant expansion of its leadership teams, which includes GR Arun Kumar as Group CFO, N Balachandar as CHRO, Rakesh Bhardwaj as Group CIO, Wayne Burgess as Ola Electric’s Head of Design, Jose Pinheiro, Head of Global Manufacturing & Operations, Ola Electric and YS Kim as Ola Electric’s Global Head of Sales and Distribution and Julien Geffard who heads Ola Electric’s European operations.

Ola claims to have accelerated hiring across all levels to build a deep bench strength of talent and leadership pipeline in roles across, strengthening the company’s capabilities in AI, big data & analytics, app development and IoT, digital and software technologies that have been built on the back of its existing businesses.

In October, BusinessLine had reported that Ola's chief financial officer, Swayam Saurabh and COO Gaurav Porwal have quit the company, as the company undergoes internal restructuring.