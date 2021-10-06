After scrapping Future deal, 7-Eleven says it is still keen to enter India

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
7-Eleven Inc is bullish on entering the Indian market in the “near future” after terminating its master franchise contract with Future Retail on Tuesday.
In response to a detailed questionnaire, a 7-Eleven spokesperson said it was a mutual decision to terminate the master franchise contract. However, the convenience store chain said “7-Eleven remains confident in the Indian market and hopes to enter the market in the near future.” The spokesperson did not divulge more details on the partners it could possibly be in conversation with.
The retailer has been exploring an India entry since 2004 when it was in talks with Delhi-based Modi Enterprises. In February 2019, Future Retail had signed an agreement with 7-Eleven.
7-Eleven, which has over 77,000 convenience stores in 17 countries, had signed a master franchise agreement with a Future Retail Ltd arm, SHME Food Brands Pvt Ltd, to develop and operate 7-Eleven outlets in India. Future Retail had aimed to have at least 1000 stores in Mumbai with the first to be launched in March 2020.
Even before it could take off, Future 7-India Convenience Limited, which owned the master franchisee of 7-Eleven, reported a net loss of ₹9.61 crore in FY20, according to the company’s annual report.
However, on Tuesday, the Kishore Biyani promoted Future Retail said “the termination has been with mutual consent as the Future-7 was not able to meet the target of opening stores and payment of franchise fees. (There was) no financial or business impact on the company as this arrangement was at subsidiary company level.”
The Covid-19 pandemic delayed its plans even as Future Retail was struggling with its huge debt. Last year, Biyani decided to sell off the assets of the retail and wholesale businesses to Reliance Industries for ₹24,713 crore.
This is being opposed by Amazon who had invested ₹1,400 crore in Future Coupons Private Limited in 2019.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular belief, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border issue ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
Tracing the linkage between the ideas of The Father of the Nation, India's MK Gandhi and The Father of ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...