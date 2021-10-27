Ag-tech firm DeHaat raises $115 million in Series D from Sofina, Lightrock and Temasek

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Agri-tech platform DeHaat has raised $115 million (about ₹861 crore) in Series D funding, led by Belgium-based investment firm Sofina and Lightrock India. Temasek co-invested in the round, with participation from existing investors Prosus, RTP Global, Sequoia Capital India and FMO, the company said in a statement.
Dexter Capital and Vertices Partners were advisors of this funding round. Institutional investors Omnivore Partners and Pi Capital (family fund of Narrottam Shekhsaria Group) who invested in the first institutional round in 2019 have exited partially in the current round.
“We at DeHaat are on a mission to build the world’s largest agri-tech platform. We have raised $157 million from marquee investors in the last 30 months and our team has grown to a brigade of over 850 professionals with deep expertise of growth, strategy, supply chain, technology and agricultural science. The last seven months have been phenomenal, with five times growth for DeHaat. Hence, we are now well poised to replicate the success in all major agriculture clusters of India in the next 12-15 months,” said Shashank Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO, DeHaat.
Based in Gurgaon and Patna, and founded in 2012 by IIT, IIM and NIT alumni Amrendra Singh, Shyam Sundar, Adarsh Srivastav and Shashank Kumar, DeHaat is a technology-based business-to-farmers (B2F) platform that offers full-stack agricultural services to farmers, including distribution of high-quality agricultural inputs, customised farm advisory, access to financial services, and market linkages for selling their produce.
DeHaat has currently built a rural retail network of over 3,000 DeHaat micro-entrepreneurs for last-mile delivery and aggregation, serving over 650,000 farmers located across Bihar, UP, Jharkhand and Odisha. DeHaat has now started expanding to new geographies like MP and Rajasthan.
Early this year, DeHaat acquired Farm Guide — a SaaS based platform, offering satellite-based insights and advisory to farmers. The current tech team has grown to 120 members, building unique artificial intelligence and machine learning-based solutions related to crop advisory, last mile supply chain traceability and a B2B SaaS agritech platform for input sellers as well as output buyers.
“The uniqueness of its full-stack approach combined with the “phygital” go-to-market strategy further reaffirmed our view that the company is on track to become a significant player in the Indian farming industry,” said Yana Kachurina, Principal, Sofina.
“Through innovative social engineering and tech-led execution, DeHaat has built the largest first mile network for farmers and is well positioned to help transform agriculture by improving yields and farmer income,” said Vaidhehi Ravindran, Partner at Lightrock India.
DeHaat with its unique full-stack approach has been connecting all types of agri businesses (input sellers, output buyers, cattle feed manufacturers, financial institutions, warehousing companies) to the farming community. There are more than 850 unique agribusiness entities currently active on the platform.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...