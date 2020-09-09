Ministry extends deadline for holding AGMs till Dec 31

Unlock the economy but not pollution
For the last few months we have had clear skies and clean air in most of our cities. We need tomake it last
In a major relief for Corporate India, the Government has extended the timeline for holding Annual General Meetings (AGMs) for the financial year ended March 31, 2020 to December 31. The earlier deadline wasSeptember 30.
The Corporate Affairs Ministry (MCA) has issued directions to the Registrar of Companies (RoCs) to issue orders to give such extension to all companies in their jurisdiction without requiring the filing of formal application and payment of fee, an official release said.
This move, which is expected to bring relief relief to around 12 lakh companies, will also cover applications already filed but not approved or even rejected, the release added.
MCA is extending this timeline due to Covid-19 and meeting the demand from various associations for extending time to hold AGM. This is for the first time that such relief has been given to all companies.
The company law stipulates that a company should hold its AGM within a period of six months (nine months in case of first AGM) from the closure of financial year and not later than a period of 15 months from the date of the previous AGM.
On the heels of the latest MCA directions, RoCs across the country on Tuesday issued separate orders allowing companies in their jurisdiction to hold AGMs till December 31, sources said.
For the last few months we have had clear skies and clean air in most of our cities. We need tomake it last
Putting up utility-scale solar power plants and supplying power from them to farmers could be a win-win for ...
Price starts at ₹10,999
The BenQ TH585 supports streaming directly from Amazon Fire Stick
The firm reported strong revenue growth and its future prospects seem sound
The stock of Tata Elxsi Limited, at its high point yesterday, marked ₹1,226.6 – its highest price in almost ...
₹1112 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100107011301145 Buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹1,100 since the stock ...
Earnings recovery is on the cards. Diversified product portfolio and healthy balance sheet are positives, too
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...