Airbnb profit rises to ₹5 crore in FY20

Jaguar unveils refreshed, more powerful F-PACE SVR
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Airbnb’s revenue from operations more than doubled to ₹68.67 crore for FY20 compared to ₹32.35 crore in the previous fiscal. However, its expenses have zoomed up to ₹62.52 crore for the fiscal which was 112 per cent higher than the previous fiscal. It has reported a net profit of ₹5.05 crore for FY20 compared to ₹1.7 crore profit in the previous fiscal.
Airbnb’s marketing expenses for the fiscal stood at a whopping ₹35.92 crore compared to ₹1.46 crore in the previous fiscal and its financial costs went up to ₹1 crore from ₹32 lakh.
In the last month of FY20, the impact of Covid-19 had already started impacting India. In the last week of March, the Indian government had enforced a country-wide lockdown to curb the spread of the virus. The company in its results have said that work-from-home was enabled to majority of the employees to work remotely.
“The management has assessed the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the financial statements, business operations, liquidity position, cash flow up to the date of approval of these financial statements and has concluded that no material adjustments are required in the carrying amount of assets and liabilities as at March 31, 2020. The impact of the Covid 19 may be different from that estimated as at the date of approval of these financial statements and the company will continue to closely monitor any material changes to future economic conditions,” it said in regulatory filings.
In a 2018 interview, a senior Airbnb executive had told BusinessLine that India is one of the top 3 strategic markets for the company.
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Merc’s first EV tries to package the best the brand has to offer. Yet, it is meant only for the seriously ...
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Check exclusions, specific waiting periods, conditions for pre-existing diseases and other restricting factors
Ignoring issues related to tax and repatriation can create a cash crunch
I bought Nippon India Tax Saver Fund (ELSS)- dividend payout-- on January 13, 2015 at the NAV of ₹24.0624 and ...
The scheme will invest 0-35 per cent of the corpus in overseas equities
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
Riding on the success of Bihar polls, the BJP is now confident of bagging Bengal next year. But Mamata ...
The CPI (ML) (Liberation) general secretary on the lessons learnt from the Bihar Assembly polls, and the need ...
Thirteen Carnatic musicians get together for a virtual concert set to stream from December 4
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...