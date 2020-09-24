Airworks bags regional award at Aviation Week

India-based Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) company Air Works has bagged the “Marketing Campaign of the Year Award” for 2020, at the ongoing Aviation Week’s APAC Event – MRO Asia Pacific 2020.

The award makes Airworks the only and the first-ever Indian MRO to win a regional (APAC) award at the United States-based Aviation Week, it said.

D Anand Bhaskar, MD & CEO, Air Works said, “With supportive taxation policies, Indian MRO sector is poised for faster growth in the coming years and the APAC region will play a critical role in making the country an MRO hub.”

“The hard work of our colleagues is the key ingredient behind this award, which indicates the resilience of Air Works’ as a company despite the disruption during the COVID times,” he added.

“The pandemic also underscored our resolve to operate as a connected enterprise, heightening the critical need of internal communications. As Indian MROs increasingly upscale and synchronize with the global aviation ecosystem, marketing and communication will play an even greater role in clearly promoting the visibility and capabilities of the sector,” said AVP and Head of Brand & Communications, Gaurav Sahni.

Airworks had begun a Air Works a systematic marketing program last year as part of its strategic transformation process. As part of the campaign which was focused on leveraging digital media, the MRO player organically grew its social media presence by over 50 per cent within a year, it said.

The company had previously won the “Leading Independent MRO of the Year” award in 2011 from Aviation Week.