Allianz Services India gets featured on ‘Great Place to Work’ list

Allianz Services India, the largest centre of competence for Allianz Services globally, has been recognised among the top 75 best workplaces in India in the IT & IT-BPM 2020 list by the Great Place to Work️ Institute, considered a ‘gold standard’ in workplace culture assessment and recognition.

Jison John, CEO & MD, Allianz Services, said that the recognition is a testimony of the fundamental belief and culturefollowed by the organisation. “We have built a workplace culture where our employees are cared for, appreciated, and listened to, which encourages everyone to provide the best of services and create the best solutions for our customers,” he added.

Allianz Services was assessed across five dimensions of credibility, respect, pride, fairness and camaraderie, a company spokesperson said. Myriad employee benefits, engagement programmes, emotional, mental and physical well-being activities, learning and career growth opportunities were some of the many practices for which it was featured.

For Allianz Services India, this recognition comes close on the heels of being featured among the 100 Best Companies for Women in India awarded by Avtar and Working Mothers recently, the spokesperson added.

Allianz Services India offers insurance operations, business consulting, business analytics and financial business services and has offices at Technopark here in Thiruvananthapuram and the Eon IT Park Pune. Allianz Services also operates in Romania, Mauritius, Italy, France, Singapore, Germany and the US, and it is part of Allianz Group headquartered in Munich, Germany