BlackSoil, one of India’s leading alternative credit platforms, deployed $49 million (₹391 crore) across 11 new deals and exited 4 portfolio companies in Q4FY24. The firm’s year-on-year (y-o-y) disbursement grew by 110 per cent and its assets under management (AUM) increased by nearly 50 per cent y-o-y .

Nearly, 30 of its investees raised a consolidated capital of $680 million in FY24. Several of BlackSoil’s existing portfolio companies achieved noteworthy milestones, with nine investees raising a total capital of over $100 million in Q4.

Notably, approximately 90 per cent of its current portfolio companies are EBITDA positive, said the company in a statement.

In terms of sectoral focus, in Q4, fintech accounted for 37 per cent of its total investments, followed by SaaS/ Deeptech/ IoT at 18 per cent.

During this period, BlackSoil made investments in fintech companies such as Rupeek, Werize and OTO.

It also exited from companies, such as Freight Tiger, Homeville Group and Koye Pharmaceuticals, where it made debt investments.

Ankur Bansal, Co-Founder and Director of BlackSoil, commented, “In Q4FY24, BlackSoil’s strategic investments totalling $49 million across 11 ventures reflect our unwavering dedication to fostering growth and innovation. Our prudent investment practices fortify our market standing, underscored by successful exits and strategic investments. As we navigate the landscape of FY25, we remain steadfast in our commitment to driving value and maintaining our upward trajectory. This exceptional year highlights our ability to identify and support niche businesses with immense potential, positioning us as a catalyst for innovation in diverse sectors. BlackSoil continues to lead the charge towards sustainable growth and impactful investments.”

