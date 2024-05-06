Paras Healthcare, a corporate hospital chain, has laid the foundation stone for a 300-bed hospital in Gurugram and it is expected to be finished in 2026.

Once completed, the hospital chain will double the number of beds in Gurgaon to about 600 beds and will have two hospitals in the National Capital Region.

With this addition, the total number of hospitals under Paras Health will be nine, covering North India, Bihar and Jharkhand.

The hospital chain will continue to focus on specialisations including Oncology, Gastroenterology, Neuro Sciences, Cardiac Sciences, Orthopaedics and Transplant Programmes.

The facility is proposed to be equipped with advanced medical technology such as Robotic and Navigation systems while catering to both international and domestic patients.

Dr. Dharminder Kumar Nagar, Managing Director, Paras Health said, the hospital chain thrives to uphold its core principles of compassion, accessibility, affordability and quality.

The hospital will expand its service profile with the addition of Organ Transplant programmes such as Lung and Liver transplants, alongside the existing kidney and bone marrow transplant programmes, he said.

By adding fresh capacity, the hospital will enhance capacities in Cancer Care to meet the healthcare needs of Gurugram, he added.

Launched in 2006, the corporate healthcare chain provides multi-specialty tertiary care services across six states in eight cities, with hospitals in Gurugram, Patna, Panchkula, Kanpur, Ranchi, Udaipur, Srinagar and Darbhanga, totalling over 2,000 beds. The key specialties include Cardiac Sciences, Neuro Sciences, Orthopaedics, Oncology & Gastroenterology.