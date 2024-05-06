Arvind Limited announced its financial results for Q4 FY24. The company reported an overall revenue of ₹2,075 crore for the quarter under review, a 10% growth compared to the same period last year.

The EBITDA was pegged at ₹243 crore, marking a 27 per cent increase, with a margin of 11.7 per cent. Additionally, the company reported a record PAT of ₹99 crore, a 19 per cent growth compared to the previous year.

According to the company, the revenue of the textile division stood at ₹1,504 crore with an EBITDA of ₹173 crore and an EBITDA margin of 11.5 per cent.

The Advanced Material division (AMD) reported a revenue of ₹387 crore in Q4 FY24, a growth of 21 per cent compared to the same period last year. Volume growth in both segments contributed to the overall revenue growth, per the company.

Arvind Ltd also announced the consolidation of all business units currently reported in the AMD segment under a new legal entity called “Arvind Advanced Material Ltd” (AAML) effective from April 1, 2024. The company also planned a discrete and discretionary capex program for the next three years, with a budget of ₹400-₹450 crore for FY25. This will be funded from internal accruals.

The shares were down by 4.15 per cent to ₹320.10 on the BSE.

