Amara Raja, Blaze Automation join hands to manufacture IoT devices

Amara Raja Group and Blaze Automation have signed a joint venture agreement to set up Amara Raja Blaze Technologies (ARBT) to develop and manufacture IoT devices for the world market.
The joint venture will be a full-service provider of “Concept-to-Product” and will set up a Center of Excellence (COE) focusing on product Innovation and world-class manufacturing services for IoT-based devices. The COE will help its global customers every step of the way from proof of concept to the prototyping and mass manufacturing of new products related to home/building automation, intelligent lighting, enterprise automation, energy management, elderly care and wearable devices.
The ARBT’s Methodology ensures high quality of IoT devices at optimum costs. This JV’s aims to dovetail into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The venture expects to start delivering Made in India products by September.
Jayadev Galla, Vice-Chairman, Amara Raja Group, in a statement said: “Amara Raja has an immense belief in the Indian electronics manufacturing story and is committed to being a part of it. We will lend our expertise and capabilities in the manufacturing space and leverage Blaze’s design credentials to provide turnkey solutions that are both Made and Designed in India.”
“This JV with Amara Raja will deliver on its promise of faster ‘time to market’ for innovative IoT products for our global customers. We are extremely confident that this partnership also delivers on the promise of self-sufficiency in achieving 100% ‘Made in India’ IoT products,” said Arjun Valluri, Chairman of Blaze.
Blaze Automation is an Internet of Things (IoT) company with offices in US, India and Australia. It specialises IoT devices and automation solutions.
