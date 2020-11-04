Amazon India launches first all-women virtual customer service in Bengaluru

Building on its diversity, equity and inclusivity efforts, Amazon India today announced the launch of its first all-women Virtual Customer Service (VCS) site in Bengaluru with 60 women.

VCS was introduced in 2017 to address customer requests remotely long before working from home was the new normal, and is an extension of Amazon’s Customer Service (CS) network. Through this all-women VCS site, the company has extended flexible career opportunities for women across the city, empowering them to pursue their careers from their homes. This site will enable Amazon India to reach out to a broader talent pool of women who prefer to work from home, as it seeks to bring greater diversity across its teams. This could include women who are resuming their career after a break or women who require flexibility in their work schedule to attend to personal commitments during the day.

Swati Rustagi, Director of Human Resources, Operations, Amazon India said, “At Amazon, we are constantly exploring ways to tap into additional talent pockets and truly foster a diverse workplace. We believe that flexible work options like our Virtual Customer Service program open new avenues for women who wish to pursue careers, despite personal commitments. Today, we have opened our first all-women Virtual Customer Service Site in Bengaluru, a representation of our pledge to support women looking to build a fulfilling career with Amazon.”