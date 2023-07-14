E-commerce giant Amazon will be providing faster-than-same-day delivery in 21 more cities this year on Prime Day on 15th July. In order to convene the same it has also opened 21 additional centers, said Abhinav Singh, Vice President, Customer Fulfilment, Supply Chain and Amazon Transportation Services, Amazon India.

The cities include Surat, Mysore, Panjim, Patna, Nagpur, Lucknow, Indore, Vijayawada, and Guntur, among others. Amazon so far had faster-than-same-day delivery in 31 cities. “Customers in these 52 cities will receive their products in just a few hours, faster than the same day,” Singh told businessline.

Additionally, for next-day delivery, the company has collaborated with Indian Railways to expand the coverage. Amazon currently provides next-day delivery in 180 cities. The company said the partnership with Indian Railways has allowed it to connect to previously unconnected towns as these lacked reliable air networks or had longer road transit times.

Singh said, “Whether it’s faster-than-same-day, one-day, or two-day delivery, we are faster this year compared to the previous year in terms of the number of destinations where we offer these speeds. Furthermore, our standard delivery times have also decreased compared to last year, indicating improved efficiency and faster service overall.”

From a delivery partner network perspective, Amazon will be adding more delivery partners across the country and is also hiring associates for fulfillment centers and sortation centers.

“Amazon will also be expanding its railway, aircraft, and trucking network. Currently, it operates on over 325 lanes and has two dedicated aircraft. We are scaling up across different modes of transportation and expanding our workforce across the network,” Singh noted.

Over the last 10 years, Singh recollects that Amazon has grown from one fulfillment center to fulfillment centers in 15 states, with 43 million cubic feet of space. The seller base has grown from 100 sellers to 1.2 million sellers, and the transportation network covers every single postcode. Singh says, “We deliver to high-rises in Mumbai, remote islands in the Andaman like the Havelock Islands, and to Champi and Mizoram.”