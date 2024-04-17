LightFury Games, a gaming start-up, has secured $8.5 million in its seed funding round led by Blume Ventures, MIXI,Gemba Capital, and Angels, with participation from other investors such as Cred’s Kunal Shah, and Unacademy’s Gaurav Munjal.

The company plans to deploy the capital into building high-quality AAA titles in India, with an initial focus on mobile gaming and gradually expand into other gaming platforms including consoles.

Founded in 2024, LightFury also plans to establish its game studios in both India and in the UK and hiring talent for the same.

AAA games are known for their high level of polish and quality, are developed and published by top-tier game development studios with significant financial and technical resources. Some examples of AAA games are Grand Theft Auto V, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

“I am thrilled to be joining hands with bonafide leaders and industry veterans to launch LightFury Games. The size of the gaming market in India is on the rise and it is an excellent time for us to bring our expertise into the industry. We intend to utilize the capital to focus on developing high-quality cutting-edge AAA titles in India, establishing our game studios in both India and in the UK; and hiring top-tier talent in the country to put India on the global map.” said Karan Shroff.

Co-founded by Anurag Banerjee and Tina Balachandran, two industry experts, Banerjee has worked with firms like GAME7, Ubisoft, and WB Games Montreal In, and Balachandran was previously linked with Unacademy and Tencent Games.

(with inputs from BL intern Meghna Barik)