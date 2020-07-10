Amazon to pay $134,523 as penalty for processing orders from Crimea, Iran and Syria

E-commerce platform Amazon has agreed to pay $134,523 to settle a potential civil liability for apparent violations of multiple OFAC (The Office of Foreign Assets Control) sanctions programmes, the US Treasury Department said.

Amazon has to pay the Treasury after supplying some products to Crimea, Iran, and Syria and to individuals located in or employed by the foreign missions of countries sanctioned by the OFAC.

The State Department said the Seattle-based e-commerce giant also failed to report in timely fashion several hundred transactions conducted pursuant to a general licence issued by the OFAC. This included a mandatory reporting requirement. Hence, the company nullified the authorisation with respect to those transactions.

The OFAC said Amazon’s decision to pay the authorities reflects the significant remedial measures implemented by the company after the discovery of apparent violations.

From November 2011 to October 18, 2018, persons located in Crimea, Iran and Syria placed orders and conducted business on Amazon’s websites for consumer and retail goods and services.

The transaction details revealed that the goods or services were provided to persons in Crimea, Iran or Syria.

Amazon also accepted and processed orders on its websites for persons located in or employed by the foreign missions of Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Sudan, and Syria, OFAC mentioned.