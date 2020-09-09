American Express rolls out ‘Shop Small’ campaign in India

Dyson Corale: Straight as a pin and ready to go
Multinational financial services company American Express has brought its ‘Shop Small’ Campaign to the Indian market in a bid to support small businesses.
The campaign, which is fully funded by American Express, provides resources to eligible small businesses at no additional cost. The movement brings together support from the business community and consumers, encouraging them to support small businesses in their communities.
To encourage consumers to shop small, Amex is offering a ₹300 cashback for enrolled India Cardmembers after they spend ₹1,500 or more at any eligible small merchant when they shop in-store, up to five times beginning now till November 30, 2020.
Over 40,000 small businesses are participating in the campaign across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, covering retail shops, healthcare services, restaurants and hotels, sources said.
Manoj Adlakha, SVP and CEO, American Express Banking Corp India, said: “Small businesses are the backbone of the Indian economy and have been impacted the most during the pandemic. Through our Shop Small initiative, we are reinforcing our long-standing commitment to support small businesses by bringing them closer in the safest possible way to the consumers and providing them the required resources to revive their business with confidence.”
To support small merchants with reopening, American Express has also created an online hub, ‘All for Small’, which will host turnkey marketing tools, expert insights and advice, special savings on curated solutions to help them market their business and other resources. For this, the company has partnered with Google, Facebook, Amazon and PayPal, among others, to provide online marketing tutorials and tools.
As part of the Shop Small campaign, American Express is providing merchant recovery kits to small businesses with a range of Shop Small POP (point-of-purchase) social-distancing materials and hygiene supplies such as hand sanitiser sprays, masks and face shields to help them maintain in-store hygiene and re-start their business while ensuring the safety of their customers.
